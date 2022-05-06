Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CHT stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 9.6% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.