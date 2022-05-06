comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of comScore in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCOR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

