Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.