CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $346,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $122.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

