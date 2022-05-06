Contrasting Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

This table compares Crescent Energy and Toray Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -24.28% -152.52% -20.87% Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Energy and Toray Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $1.48 billion 1.93 -$358.54 million ($0.42) -40.07 Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.45 $431.98 million N/A N/A

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and Toray Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toray Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Crescent Energy pays out -114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toray Industries has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Toray Industries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Toray Industries (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. Toray Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.