Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.57.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.30.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

