Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.92 ($66.23).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV opened at €38.75 ($40.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.80. Covestro has a one year low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a one year high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.