Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.
CRKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
