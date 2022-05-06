Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

CRKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Dawson James decreased their price objective on Crown ElectroKinetics from $8.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. ( NASDAQ:CRKN Get Rating ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

