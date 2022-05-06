CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $14,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

