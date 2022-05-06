DA Davidson Weighs in on Quanta Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

