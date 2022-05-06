Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Darden Restaurants worth $15,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 96,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $127.51 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

