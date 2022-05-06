Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 116.0% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after buying an additional 1,710,095 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after buying an additional 86,008 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,848,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,904,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

DAR stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

