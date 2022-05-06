David E. Dykstra Sells 2,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $3,385,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

