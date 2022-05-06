Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €80.00 ($84.21) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.31 ($109.80).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €30.99 ($32.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.60 and a 200-day moving average of €73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €26.18 ($27.56) and a 1-year high of €134.95 ($142.05).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

