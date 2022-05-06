Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.