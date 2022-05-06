Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,970,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 17,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after buying an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,918,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

