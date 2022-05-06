Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($56.84) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.92 ($66.23).

DPW opened at €39.96 ($42.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €42.69 and its 200 day moving average is €49.92. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($32.13) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.49).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

