Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domo were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $100,259.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.66. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

