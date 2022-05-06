DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,799,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of DraftKings worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,268,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,070,000 after buying an additional 546,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

DraftKings stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.