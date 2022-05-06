Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.00 ($48.42).

ETR DUE opened at €24.52 ($25.81) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.66.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

