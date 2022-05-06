E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.16) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($13.58) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.16) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.39 ($13.05).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.75 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.22. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($11.37).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

