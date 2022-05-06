eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $65.00. The company traded as low as $47.29 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 19277462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.