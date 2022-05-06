Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($16.44) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($31.23) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.73) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($28.42).

LON:EDV opened at GBX 2,022 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,964.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,822.96. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($18.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,176 ($27.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

