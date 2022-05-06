Enerflex Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.78.

TSE EFX opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$738.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.