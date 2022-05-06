EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 466.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 108,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 18.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

