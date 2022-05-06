Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equitable by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equitable by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

