Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

GH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

