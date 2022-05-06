Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $277.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 315,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after buying an additional 207,748 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

