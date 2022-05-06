Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.54.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -18.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 76,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 1,227,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.