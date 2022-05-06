Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.