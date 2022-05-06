Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 19,032 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.09.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.