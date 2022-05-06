Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 19,032 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,218,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 190,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,771,000 after purchasing an additional 117,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,342,000 after purchasing an additional 91,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,346,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,843,000 after purchasing an additional 80,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

