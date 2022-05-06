Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.61. Everi has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

