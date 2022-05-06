F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America decreased their price target on F5 from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

FFIV stock opened at $170.63 on Friday. F5 has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $212,390.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in F5 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,558 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

