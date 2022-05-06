FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,950,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,272,402. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $382.65 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.55 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

