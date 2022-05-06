First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vince Berta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,494 shares in the company, valued at $577,099.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 195,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,538.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

