First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 15,099 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,174,680,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.64%.

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

