First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 156,155 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 228.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Mercury Systems worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 280.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

