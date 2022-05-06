First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 44,291 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of NiSource worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 43.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NiSource by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 273,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

