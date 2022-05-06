First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 591 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Avis Budget Group worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Calixto Global Investors LP increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the period.

Shares of CAR opened at $273.70 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.40 and its 200 day moving average is $229.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 1,963.81% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

