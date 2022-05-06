First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,736,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,384,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.