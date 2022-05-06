First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 368,804 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 368,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jamf by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after buying an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jamf by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,609,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after buying an additional 392,850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,073,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 in the last three months.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

