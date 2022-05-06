First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 393,737 Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 393,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 32.47.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 55.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

