First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.32 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.31. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.