First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Amkor Technology worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,050. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

