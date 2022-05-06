First Trust Advisors LP Buys 26,433 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Amcor worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,287,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

