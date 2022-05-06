First Trust Advisors LP Buys 31,491 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 283,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 79,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

