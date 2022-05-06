First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,390,414 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 5,838.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.76% of Kosmos Energy worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 98,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,610,557 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 335,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,285,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 1,176,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 365,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

