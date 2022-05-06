First Trust Advisors LP Buys 48,651 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Chesapeake Energy worth $13,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,523,000 after buying an additional 44,983 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

