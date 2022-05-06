First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 256,535 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,872,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 116,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 768,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.