First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 298,633 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Chemours worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,922,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,593,000 after buying an additional 143,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,723,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,340,000 after purchasing an additional 90,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,742,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,627,000 after purchasing an additional 236,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124,892 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE CC opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.81% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Chemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.